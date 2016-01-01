Dr. Sachin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sachin Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
St. Joseph Physician Network611 E Douglas Rd Ste 208, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 232-5928
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-3125
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Euclid Hospital
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sachin Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770587321
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Del
- U Southampton
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
