Dr. Sachin Mudvari, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Mudvari, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mudvari works at
Locations
-
1
Nc Retina Associates4414 Lake Boone Trl Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-8038
-
2
Regional Surgical Associates120 Conner Dr Ste 100, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 782-8038
-
3
North Carolina Retina Associates100 Parkway Office Ct Ste 104, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 782-8038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mudvari mannerism as a Medical professional is second to none! He is hands on , caring and value his patient as a person, not a number. If more medical doctors would spend quality time in listening to and knowing their patients, it would be a great advantage to all involved! Thank you Dr. Mudvari for great treatments!
About Dr. Sachin Mudvari, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1023221199
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mudvari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudvari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudvari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudvari works at
Dr. Mudvari has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudvari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudvari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudvari.
