Overview

Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Gilbert in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.