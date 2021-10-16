Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Gilbert1712 E Boston St Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 903-8911
Mesa2152 S Vineyard Ste 139 Bldg 12, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 903-8912
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 654-0120
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (602) 654-0124
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding Professional eye Doctor! Dr METHA save my eyes after having cytomegalovirus in both eyes due to my suppressed immune system because of a bone marrow & stem cells transplant. His Staff at the Missouri facility has been great as well. Patient since April 2012. Nicolas H.
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1619181260
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Eye Institute
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
