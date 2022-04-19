Overview

Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Hays.



Dr. Mehta works at Ascension Medical Group Seton Pulmonary And Critical Care in Austin, TX with other offices in Kyle, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.