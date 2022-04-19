Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop and Ascension Seton Hays.
Locations
Seton Family of Doctors1301 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 324-4440
Ascension Seton Hays Hospital6001 Kyle Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640 Directions (512) 504-5000
Seton Family of Doctors4207 James Casey St Ste 215, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 324-3447
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Bastrop
- Ascension Seton Hays
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Took time to explain what the plan was so I could understand.
About Dr. Sachin Mehta, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1295970820
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Interventional Cardiology
