See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (117)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Dr. Kukreja works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery
    1411 N Beckley Ave Ste 454, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 620-0222
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Umbilical Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Switch and SIPS Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Stomach Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 117 ratings
    Patient Ratings (117)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kukreja?

    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. Kukreja is a great doctor/surgeon. He takes time to explain what to expect during surgery. He put me at ease and I had every confidence in him and his staff.
    — Nov 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kukreja to family and friends

    Dr. Kukreja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kukreja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD.

    About Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528214590
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rush University Chicago Il
    Residency
    Internship
    • Rush
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College In Sherman, Tx
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kukreja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kukreja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kukreja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kukreja works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Kukreja’s profile.

    Dr. Kukreja has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kukreja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    117 patients have reviewed Dr. Kukreja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kukreja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kukreja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kukreja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.