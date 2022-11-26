Overview

Dr. Sachin Kukreja, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Kukreja works at DFW Bariatrics and General Surgery in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.