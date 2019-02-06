Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Bristol Hospital Families Are First Birthing Center41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-3950Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Network
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhingra?
Perfect as always. Doctor is so a gentle and nice person. And of course he does a good job and so professional.
About Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD
- Hospital Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1407041007
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhingra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhingra speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.