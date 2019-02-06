See All Hospitalists in Bristol, CT
Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD

Hospital Medicine
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Hospital Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Hartford Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Dhingra works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bristol Hospital Families Are First Birthing Center
    41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 585-3950
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bristol Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Network
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 06, 2019
    Perfect as always. Doctor is so a gentle and nice person. And of course he does a good job and so professional.
    KD in Hartford, CT — Feb 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sachin Dhingra, MD

    Specialties
    • Hospital Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1407041007
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dhingra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dhingra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dhingra works at Bristol Hospital in Bristol, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dhingra’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhingra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhingra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhingra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhingra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

