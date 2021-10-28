Overview

Dr. Sachin Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Ahmedabad, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Community Hospital South, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Dave works at Indiana Internal Medicine Consultants in Greenwood, IN with other offices in Huntington, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.