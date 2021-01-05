Overview

Dr. Sachin Chandrasenan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from M. R. Medical College and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Chandrasenan works at Memorial Hermann the Woodlands Hospital in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.