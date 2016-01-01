Dr. Sachin Bendre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sachin Bendre, MD
Overview
Dr. Sachin Bendre, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Locations
West Virginia Univ Ped Specialt830 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 103, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc.800 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston, WV 25302 Directions (304) 388-1552
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sachin Bendre, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendre. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.