Overview

Dr. Sachin Bansal, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Bansal works at Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.