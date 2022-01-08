Overview

Dr. Sachdev Somiah, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital.



Dr. Somiah works at Appalachian Christian Counseling in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.