Overview

Dr. Sachan Bhatia, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plover, WI.



Dr. Bhatia works at Quirt Family Dentistry Plover in Plover, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.