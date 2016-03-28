Dr. Sacha Wax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sacha Wax, MD
Overview
Dr. Sacha Wax, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Wax works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Womens Specialty Center Apmc4315 Houma Blvd Ste 500, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 889-5250Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 12:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ochsner Baptist Medical Center4500 Clearview Pkwy Fl 1, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 885-8563
-
3
Ochsner Health Center Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza2820 Napoleon Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 885-8563
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wax?
Love Dr. Wax
About Dr. Sacha Wax, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992996847
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Health System - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Tulane University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wax has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wax works at
Dr. Wax has seen patients for Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Wax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.