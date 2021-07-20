See All Plastic Surgeons in Plano, TX
Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Cook Children's Medical Center, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Obaid works at North Texas Plastic Surgery in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Southlake, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Plastic Surgery - Plano
    5824 W Plano Pkwy Ste 102, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    North Texas Plastic Surgery - Dallas
    8128 Park Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    HeartPlace Southlake
    415 E Southlake Blvd Ste 101, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 416-8080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
  • Cook Children's Medical Center
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
  • Texas Health Heb
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Weight Gain Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 20, 2021
    Dr. Obaid and his staff at NTPS are the best. I’m extremely happy with my results and highly recommend them! The follow up care is phenomenal, they are quick to answer any questions or address any concerns. All of the staff are very friendly, energetic, and caring. 5 Stars all the way around!!!!
    Ashlee Downing — Jul 20, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD
    About Dr. Sacha Obaid, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295941169
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
