Overview

Dr. Sacha Matthews, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Northern Light Mercy Hospital and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Matthews works at St. Mary's Orthopedics Portland in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.