Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital South and Union Hospital.
Dr. Mohapatra works at
Locations
Colonoscopy and Endoscopy Center LLC7211 N Main St Ste 3, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mohapatra was very professional and kind! I would recommend his services.
About Dr. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1336250596
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
- SUNY
- SCB Med Coll-Utkal U, Cuttack
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohapatra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohapatra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohapatra speaks Hindi and Spanish.
