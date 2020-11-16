Overview

Dr. Sabu George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. George works at Gastroenterology Specialist Inc. in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.