Dr. Sabu George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabu George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabu George, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. George works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Specialist Inc.3355 Burns Rd Ste 306, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 745-1516
Hospital Affiliations
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. George?
Very good doctor, highly recommended!
About Dr. Sabu George, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1265496723
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U Mo Med Ctr
- Akron General Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George has seen patients for Hernia, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.