Dr. Witherby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabrina Witherby, MD
Dr. Sabrina Witherby, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (844) 222-2881
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5435Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Genitourinary Multidisciplinary Clinic Lincoln Ri701 George Washington Hwy Ste 101, Lincoln, RI 02865 Directions (844) 222-2881
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Great doctor but the wait is too long every time
About Dr. Sabrina Witherby, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881811008
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
