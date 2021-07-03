See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Wilbur works at Nyc Arrhythmia Care in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon
    185 Montague St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 855-7223
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Consultants
    30 W 60th St Apt 1U, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 579-9710
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • 1199SEIU
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2021
    Dr. Sabrina Wilbur is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and made me feel very comfortable throughout the visit. She answered my questions and seemed to genuinely care about my health. I plan to continue to work with her as my cardiologist and highly recommend her
    Sally House Heinsohn — Jul 03, 2021
    About Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841254885
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wilbur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wilbur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilbur. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilbur.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilbur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilbur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

