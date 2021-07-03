Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilbur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Board Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon185 Montague St Fl 4, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 855-7223
Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Consultants30 W 60th St Apt 1U, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 579-9710Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabrina Wilbur is kind, compassionate, knowledgeable, and made me feel very comfortable throughout the visit. She answered my questions and seemed to genuinely care about my health. I plan to continue to work with her as my cardiologist and highly recommend her
About Dr. Sabrina Wilbur, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841254885
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- University of California At Berkeley
