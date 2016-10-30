Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Strickland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1725Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
HSS Main Campus - East River Professional Building523 E 72nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1725
-
3
Sabrina M. Strickland, MD143 Sound Beach Ave, Old Greenwich, CT 06870 Directions (212) 606-1725
-
4
Hospital Special Sgry Orthpdcs333 Earle Ovington Blvd, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (212) 606-1725
-
5
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (212) 606-1725
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickland?
I had knee replacement surgery with Dr Strickland but before that she tried all other avenues such as shots and PT. She doesn't push surgery which is what I wanted. I also wanted to go to HSS to have my surgery done. She has offices in NYC and CT which was convenient for me. She was thorough and I felt I was in very capable hands. I only gave them a 4 star in ease of handling of appointment because sometimes it was hard to get answers but I never really had an urgent need for an appointment.
About Dr. Sabrina Strickland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710954052
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- New York Presbyterian Cornell University
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Cornell University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland works at
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Strickland speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.