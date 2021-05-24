See All Interventional Cardiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Stone works at Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas Llp in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas Llp
    6300 W Parker Rd Ste 125, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Disease
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 24, 2021
    Excellent doctor, very professional - did my heart cath with stent. Highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306104161
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Iowa State University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stone works at Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas Llp in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stone’s profile.

    Dr. Stone has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

