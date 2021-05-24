Overview

Dr. Sabrina Stone, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Stone works at Cardiovascular Consultants of North Texas Llp in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Heart Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.