Overview

Dr. Sabrina Shue, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Shue works at Advanced Solutions Pain Management in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.