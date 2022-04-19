Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shilad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabrina Shilad, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 363-6281
Aultman Medical Group2600 Tuscarawas St W Ste 620, Canton, OH 44708 Directions (330) 455-8000
- Aultman Hospital
I have been going to Dr. Shilad's office for over a year now. I highly recommend her office for your care. Dr. Shilad is an excellent surgeon, is knowledgable and has a very pleasant personality that helps put you at ease. I give Aultman Hospital credit for having such a qualified female surgeon on their staff. Her office staff is so friendly and informative. I'd try to name names but might forget someone. With Gratitude
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1871780635
- East Tennessee State University
- E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
- East Tennessee State Univ.
- General Surgery
