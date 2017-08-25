See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2 (86)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Rene works at Piedmont Physicians Endocrinology in Newnan, GA with other offices in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Endocrinology At Oak Hill
    39 Oak Hill Ct Bldg C, Newnan, GA 30265 (770) 683-7873
  2. 2
    Endocrine Consultants
    2425 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 (706) 322-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule

Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes Type 2
Female Infertility
Hypothyroidism
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperchylomicronemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Iodine Deficiency
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroiditis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Ketones
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Endocrine Disorders
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Hormone Imbalance
Hyperaldosteronism
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insulin Pump Therapy
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause
Testosterone Deficiency
Thyroid Disease
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (56)
    About Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710906607
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • Mayo Clin Jacksonville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York Univ
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.