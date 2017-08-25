Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.
Dr. Rene works at
Locations
1
Piedmont Endocrinology At Oak Hill39 Oak Hill Ct Bldg C, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 683-7873
2
Endocrine Consultants2425 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rene" is very thorough and has genuine concern for patient care.
About Dr. Sabrina Rene, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1710906607
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Mayo Clin Jacksonville Hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- New York Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rene works at
Dr. Rene has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rene speaks Creole and French.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Rene. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.