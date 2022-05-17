Dr. Sabrina Qazi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Qazi, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Associated Rheumatology Consultants32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 350-3190
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I have been going to Dr Parveen Qazi for about 15 years. She has helped me so much. I would not be able to get out of bed and have a productive life if not for her treatment. Dr Qazi is incredibly knowledgeable, even beyond her field. Also, she actually calls me herself to tell me my test results a few hours after my visit.. Most doctors have you go back into the office and pay for another office visit In order to hear your results, or they have a secretary call. But Dr Parveen Qazi truly cares and takes a personal interest. In all my 15 years of going to her, my only complaint is that the office is far from my home. But it is worth going the distance for a caring, quality doctor like her.
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1497069801
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
