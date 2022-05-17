Overview

Dr. Sabrina Qazi, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Qazi works at Associated Rheumatology Consultants in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.