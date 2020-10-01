Dr. Popp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabrina Popp, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Popp, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Locations
- 1 10 Liberty Sq Ste 220, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (617) 728-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Popp is very easy to talk to. When starting a new treatment she checks in with you every few days to make sure you are doing well. She encourages you to call her with any questions and will get back to you within a day. She is always caring. She looks at you as an individual and dose not put you in a category. She is knowledgeable and adjusts her methods to her individual clients. Working with her was a very productive experience.
About Dr. Sabrina Popp, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245287903
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Popp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.