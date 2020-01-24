Dr. Sabrina Pastor Carvajal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pastor Carvajal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Pastor Carvajal, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Pastor Carvajal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Pastor Carvajal works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth at Kendall8932 SW 97th Ave, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carvajal was thorough in explaining my condition and explaining things in detail, she was kind and courteous. The Office is immaculate, the staff is courteous with plenty of free parking, just remember to take the parking ticket with you to get validated in the building.
About Dr. Sabrina Pastor Carvajal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1457580029
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pastor Carvajal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pastor Carvajal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pastor Carvajal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pastor Carvajal has seen patients for C-Section, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pastor Carvajal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pastor Carvajal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pastor Carvajal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pastor Carvajal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pastor Carvajal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.