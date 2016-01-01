Overview

Dr. Sabrina Martyr, MD is a Hematology Specialist in York, PA. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Upmc Carlisle, Upmc Hanover, UPMC Harrisburg, Upmc Memorial and WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.



Dr. Martyr works at Outpatient Center At Upmc Memorial York (acb) Imaging in York, PA with other offices in Mechanicsburg, PA and Hanover, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.