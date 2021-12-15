Overview

Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.