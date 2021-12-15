See All Plastic Surgeons in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Lahiri Plastic Surgery
    119 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-1123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dermabrasion
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dermabrasion

Treatment frequency



Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Dermabrasion
Incisional Hernia
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Exceeds my expectations always! Dr. Lahiri is so skilled and talented, competent and knowledgeable, who instinctively knows exactly what is needed to make me the most beautiful and natural version of myself. She has an infectious upbeat energy and runs an incredible practice with cutting edge technology and a top-rated team - Deanna and Darlene are absolutely wonderful. I feel safe, comfortable and confident with my procedures (before, during, after) and am always excited and happy (actually ecstatic) with my results. I would not trust my face and body to anyone but Dr. Lahiri!
    Laurie Anderson — Dec 15, 2021
    About Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265465975
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Miami Jackson Meml
    Internship
    • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lahiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lahiri works at Lahiri Plastic Surgery in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Lahiri’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahiri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

