Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Locations
Lahiri Plastic Surgery119 Vision Park Blvd, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 419-1123
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Exceeds my expectations always! Dr. Lahiri is so skilled and talented, competent and knowledgeable, who instinctively knows exactly what is needed to make me the most beautiful and natural version of myself. She has an infectious upbeat energy and runs an incredible practice with cutting edge technology and a top-rated team - Deanna and Darlene are absolutely wonderful. I feel safe, comfortable and confident with my procedures (before, during, after) and am always excited and happy (actually ecstatic) with my results. I would not trust my face and body to anyone but Dr. Lahiri!
About Dr. Sabrina Lahiri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1265465975
Education & Certifications
- University Miami Jackson Meml
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lahiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahiri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahiri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahiri, there are benefits to both methods.