Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Huq works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Long Island Internal Medicine, PLLC3429 83Rd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 424-7800Tuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday2:00pm - 7:00pmFriday2:00pm - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huq?
About Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1417349473
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System Detroit, Michigan
- Montefiore Medical Center and The Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center North Division
- Kasturba Medical College
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huq accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huq works at
Dr. Huq speaks Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
Dr. Huq has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.