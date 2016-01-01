See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Jackson Heights, NY
Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Kasturba Medical College and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.

Dr. Huq works at Caring Heart Cardiology & Primary Care in Jackson Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Island Internal Medicine, PLLC
    3429 83Rd St, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 424-7800
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Friday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
VAP Lipid Testing
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases

VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Education Chevron Icon
Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Prevention Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    About Dr. Sabrina Huq, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417349473
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Health System Detroit, Michigan
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center and The Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center North Division
    Medical Education
    • Kasturba Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
