Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Fabi works at
Locations
Cosmetic Laser Dermatology9339 Genesee Ave Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 943-2113Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fabi is truly an artist!! I have the pleasure of being her patient for 5 years already, and I just love her! Dr. Fabi has so much knowledge, is super honest, and extremely talented, the moment you walked in she will treat you with so much kindness and care, she will assess you and explained to you exactly why you are seeing the changes you don't like, and will give you the best version of yourself!! I can not go anywhere else, Dr. Fabi is the best! THANK YOU DR. FABI!!!
About Dr. Sabrina Fabi, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1528264355
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabi works at
Dr. Fabi speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabi.
