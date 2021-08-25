Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caceres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 300 Kingsley Lake Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Directions (941) 363-0878
-
2
Marsh Landing Behavioral Group1538 The Greens Way Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Directions (904) 543-0161
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caceres?
I have been seeing Dr. Caceres since 2015, she has helped me find a healthy balance on medications as I battle depression, grief, PTSD & many disabilities. I would highly recommend her and her office. She was in St. Augustine and a few years has been out of CR 210 office only. We have a good relationship and it's worth the drive for me, I have been thru many bad Dr. relationships, when I find gems, I treasure them.
About Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457511263
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caceres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caceres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caceres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caceres speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Caceres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caceres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caceres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caceres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.