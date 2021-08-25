See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Saint Augustine, FL
Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    300 Kingsley Lake Dr, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 363-0878
  2. 2
    Marsh Landing Behavioral Group
    1538 The Greens Way Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 543-0161

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 25, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Caceres since 2015, she has helped me find a healthy balance on medications as I battle depression, grief, PTSD & many disabilities. I would highly recommend her and her office. She was in St. Augustine and a few years has been out of CR 210 office only. We have a good relationship and it's worth the drive for me, I have been thru many bad Dr. relationships, when I find gems, I treasure them.
    Bianca — Aug 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO
    About Dr. Sabrina Caceres, DO

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457511263
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
