Dr. Browne has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabrina Browne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabrina Browne, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Browne works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-8899Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Orthodontics for Infants and Children6300 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 456-8899
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Browne?
Great Choice for your child. She is very informative and interactive with your child and always gives you the parent a voice as well. Facilities are always clean and staff is very friendly and work on a timely manner.
About Dr. Sabrina Browne, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1013350826
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Browne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Browne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Browne works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Browne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.