Dr. Sabrina Brody-Camp, MD
Dr. Sabrina Brody-Camp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Ochsner Health Center - Slidell2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
SMHC Ochsner Otorhinolaryngology1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (866) 624-7637
Northshore Surgical Affiliates1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- Tulane University School of Medicine
