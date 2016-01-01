See All Otolaryngologists in Slidell, LA
Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Sabrina Brody-Camp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boston Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Brody-Camp works at Ochsner Health Center - Slidell in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Slidell
    2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777
  2. 2
    SMHC Ochsner Otorhinolaryngology
    1120 Robert Blvd Ste 330, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 624-7637
  3. 3
    Northshore Surgical Affiliates
    1850 Gause Blvd E Ste 202, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sabrina Brody-Camp, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    Languages Spoken
    • 1740674167
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

