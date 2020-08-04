See All Neurologists in Bangor, ME
Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Ahmed works at Vascular Care Of Maine in Bangor, ME with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
    489 State St, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 947-0558
  2. 2
    Middle Tennessee Center for Lung Disease PC
    1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 310, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 396-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study
Essential Tremor
Dementia or Depression Screening
Home Sleep Study

Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2020
    Saw Dr. Ahmed today for pain in right thigh....neuropathy suspected/nerve compression possible. . She was very thorough and kind. Listened to me and my sister with whom I live, Dr. Ahmed even suggested another opinion after results of nerve test comes back. She is scheduling that for as soon as possible.
    Sandra A. Middleton — Aug 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD.

    About Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629332143
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabrina Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

