Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Rockwall, TX
Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of TX Med Brch

Dr. Sheikha works at MindDemand in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sabri H. Sheikha MD Phd PA
    601 White Hills Dr Ste 100, Rockwall, TX 75087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 772-3630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Dallas Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    About Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1598824351
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of TX Med Brch
    Internship
    • University of Pavia / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheikha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheikha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheikha has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheikha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheikha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheikha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheikha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheikha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

