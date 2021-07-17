Overview

Dr. Sabri Sheikha, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of TX Med Brch



Dr. Sheikha works at MindDemand in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.