Dr. Sabra Abbott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabra Abbott, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Abbott works at
Locations
Galter Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sabra Abbott, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1043479405
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of Illinois At Urbana-Champaign College Of Medicine
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
