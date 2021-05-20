Overview

Dr. Sabita Moktan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from North Bengal Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Moktan works at Southwest Medical Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.