Dr. Sabita Moktan, MD
Dr. Sabita Moktan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from North Bengal Med Coll and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Beverly Rehabilitation Medical PC263 7th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I saw Dr Moktan she was always caring and concerned about my health. I’m very sad that my insurance changed and I’m losing such an amazing doctor. I hope a find someone as great as her.
About Dr. Sabita Moktan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1720031255
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- North Bengal Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moktan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moktan accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moktan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moktan has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moktan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moktan speaks Bengali.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moktan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moktan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moktan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moktan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.