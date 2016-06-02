Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ittoop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD
Dr. Sabita Ittoop, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with The George Washington University Hospital.
Glaucoma Consultants of Washington Inc.171 Elden St Ste 100, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (201) 960-3001
Eye Specialists & Surgeons of Northern Virginia3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 105, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 349-2191Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ophthalmology2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2800MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- The George Washington University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
SHe listens to her patients is very knowledgeable and compassionate. She did surgery over the past 6 months on both of my eyes. Follows up often to make sure eye pressure is under control. I have gone from 5 different eye drops daily to 0.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
