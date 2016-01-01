Overview

Dr. Sabita Challagulla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Challagulla works at Scott & White Ctr Dgnstc Med in Temple, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.