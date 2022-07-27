Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Agostino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ladson, SC. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center and Mount Pleasant Hospital.
Southern Coast Specialists9565 Highway 78 Bldg 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 944-6221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
I've had chronic back pain/problems since 1996 and have had multiple of multiple of multiple of surgeries. I would like to thank Dr. D so much for making me feel better than I have felt in a very long time. I still have pressure on my lower back but that is nothing like what I felt before. Thank you so much again Dr. D.
About Dr. Sabino D'Agostino, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
