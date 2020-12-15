Dr. Sabine Hesse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabine Hesse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabine Hesse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Dr. Hesse works at
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates3079 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 966-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida ENT Associates4700 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 583-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed with Dr. Hesse. I have Sjogren's and went to Dr. Hasse's office due to a ultrasound that showed some masses. I was seen very quickly. Dr. Hasse was very knowledgeable and thorough and I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Sabine Hesse, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, French, German and Spanish
- 1528063336
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hesse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hesse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hesse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hesse works at
Dr. Hesse has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hesse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hesse speaks French, German and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesse. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.