Dr. Sabine Hazan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura.



Dr. Hazan works at Ventura Clinical Trials in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.