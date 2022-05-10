Overview

Dr. Sabine Bernbeck, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Bernbeck works at BEACH FAMILY DOCTORS in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.