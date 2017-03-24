Dr. Sabina Wallach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabina Wallach, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabina Wallach, MD is a Hematology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California, San Diego
Dr. Wallach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sabina R. Wallach M.d. A Medical Corp9850 Genesee Ave Ste 400, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 558-8666
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallach?
Wonderful doctor. My guardian angel. Thank you. 30 months. 5 surgeries. Cancer free Incredible staff.
About Dr. Sabina Wallach, MD
- Hematology
- English, French
- 1871529081
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Diego
- Prince Of Wales Hosp|Royal Prince Alfred Hosp
- Royal Prince Alfred Hosp
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallach accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallach works at
Dr. Wallach has seen patients for Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wallach speaks French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.