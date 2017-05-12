Dr. Sonneman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Humboldt University Med School.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 950 Woodside Rd Ste 6, Redwood City, CA 94061 Directions (415) 269-7115
Ratings & Reviews
We feel very fortunate to have found Dr. Sonneman. She is more knowledgable about nutrition and holistic forms of medicine than any other doctor I have known, while also having all the expertise of an MD. She is also a very warm and caring person, and my toddler has enjoyed her visits there. She appreciates that, as a mother, I am interested in educating myself when it comes to my child's health, and she has provided helpful resources for me when I ask about something in particular.
About Dr. Sabina Sonneman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English, German
- 1700913449
Education & Certifications
- Humboldt University Med School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonneman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonneman speaks German.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonneman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonneman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonneman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonneman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.