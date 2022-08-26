Dr. Sabina Mian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabina Mian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sabina Mian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Of Nv School Of Med
Dr. Mian works at
Locations
TMCOne - Ferguson #1002380 N Ferguson Ave Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 324-4850Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tucson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently relocated to Tucson and was referred to Dr. Mian. I found her to be very thorough and open to discussing treatment options, allowing me to provide input and make the final decision. Having this type of relationship with my previous rheumatologist of 20 years, this was vital. I'm very pleased with her and look forward to working with her to keep my RA in check!
About Dr. Sabina Mian, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
- 1063631513
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nv School Of Med
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mian has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mian speaks Urdu.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.