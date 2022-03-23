Dr. Sabina Han, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Han is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sabina Han, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sabina Han, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They graduated from SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1187 Thorn Run Rd, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 865-3050
- 2 601 Holiday Dr Ste 190, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 539-1310
-
3
Pennsylvania Brain and Spine Institute6998 Crider Rd, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 772-5545
-
4
Western Pennsylvania Ob.gyn. Associates147 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 942-1085
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Han is fantastic! She is knowledgeable, thorough, compassionate, and so much more. I am so relieved to have found her!
About Dr. Sabina Han, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881967065
Education & Certifications
- SAMARKAND MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
