Overview

Dr. Sabina Francis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Francis works at BLOOD & CANCER CLINIC in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.