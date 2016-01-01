See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Sabikha Alam Zulfiqar, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sabikha Alam Zulfiqar, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Alam Zulfiqar works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric and Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando in Orlando, FL.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric And Adult Congenital Cardiology At Orlando
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Photo: Dr. Sabikha Alam Zulfiqar, MD
About Dr. Sabikha Alam Zulfiqar, MD

  • Pediatric Cardiology
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • 1962897025
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
